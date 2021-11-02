CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Teddy Gallagher (34) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Centennial Bank Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 21 points. The over/under is set at 68 points for the game.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

  • Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 68 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this year.
  • In 57.1% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 68.
  • Saturday's total is 5.7 points higher than the combined 62.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 66.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Mountaineers games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 11.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 68 total in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 66.3 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

  • In Appalachian State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
  • Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Mountaineers average 7.6 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Red Wolves allow (42.4).
  • Appalachian State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 42.4 points.
  • The Mountaineers collect 95.0 fewer yards per game (464.3), than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (559.3).
  • When Appalachian State churns out over 559.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Red Wolves' takeaways (11).
Arkansas State Stats and Trends

  • Arkansas State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
  • Arkansas State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Red Wolves rack up three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.5).
  • Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 24.5 points.
  • The Red Wolves average 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers allow per matchup (377.1).
  • Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out over 377.1 yards.
  • The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (13).
Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

