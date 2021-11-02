Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the California Golden Bears vs. Arizona Wildcats college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox speaks to the referee as the play is under review during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 12-point favorites when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. A 50.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 50.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the total in this contest.

The 55.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.1 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Bears and their opponents score an average of 50.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point total for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 12 points or more.

Cal's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Golden Bears average 25.4 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Wildcats give up per matchup (31.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.

The Golden Bears average 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats give up per contest (385.4).

In games that Cal amasses over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Wildcats put up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears allow (23.8).

The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (366.4).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses more than 366.4 yards.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (12).

Season Stats