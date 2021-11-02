Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11.5-point favorites when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at SHI Stadium. The over/under is set at 38 points for the game.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 38 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Rutgers' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 38.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 45.5 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 38-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Badgers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (21.5).

Wisconsin is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.5 points.

The Badgers collect just 8.5 fewer yards per game (352.5), than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (361).

In games that Wisconsin churns out over 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over seven more times (17 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in two chances).

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Scarlet Knights average 23.6 points per game, 6.6 more than the Badgers allow (17).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 17 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 342.3 yards per game, 127.7 more yards than the 214.6 the Badgers give up.

When Rutgers amasses more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have six giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats