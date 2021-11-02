CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) celebrates his touchdown with Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0), during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's toughest defenses meet when the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) take college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The game has a 49-point over/under.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.
  • The two teams combine to score 64.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 13.1 points greater than the 35.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Aggies have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Texas A&M has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).
  • When Texas A&M puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Aggies rack up 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per contest (357.3).
  • In games that Texas A&M totals more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends

  • Auburn has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Auburn's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Tigers score 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies give up (16.1).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.
  • The Tigers average 452.3 yards per game, 123 more yards than the 329.3 the Aggies allow.
  • When Auburn churns out over 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
