Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) celebrates his touchdown with Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5), Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0), during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's toughest defenses meet when the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) take college football's fourth-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 24 scoring defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The game has a 49-point over/under.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.

The two teams combine to score 64.5 points per game, 15.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.1 points greater than the 35.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 51.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Aggies have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Texas A&M has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies rack up 9.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Tigers give up (19.8).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 19.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Aggies rack up 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per contest (357.3).

In games that Texas A&M totals more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this season have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Tigers score 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies give up (16.1).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.1 points.

The Tigers average 452.3 yards per game, 123 more yards than the 329.3 the Aggies allow.

When Auburn churns out over 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

Season Stats