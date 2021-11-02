Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses meet when the Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 25 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 4-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 48.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in three of seven games this season.

So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Troy has two wins against the spread.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).

Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).

When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per contest (321.4).

Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 321.4 yards.

This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Jaguars rack up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans allow (21.5).

When South Alabama scores more than 21.5 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Jaguars rack up 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up (313.9).

When South Alabama amasses more than 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats