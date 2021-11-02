CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Troy Trojans vs. South Alabama Jaguars college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses meet when the Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) take college football's 19th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have the No. 25 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Trojans are 4-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 48.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

  • Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in three of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 6.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
  • Trojans games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 48-point over/under for this game is 4.3 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Troy Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this year Troy has two wins against the spread.
  • The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in four chances).
  • Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars surrender (21).
  • When Troy puts up more than 21 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Trojans collect 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars give up per contest (321.4).
  • Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 321.4 yards.
  • This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).
South Alabama Stats and Trends

  • In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans allow (21.5).
  • When South Alabama scores more than 21.5 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Jaguars rack up 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up (313.9).
  • When South Alabama amasses more than 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats

#College Football#Alabama College#American Football#South Alabama Jaguars#Williams Brice Stadium
