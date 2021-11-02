Cincinnati vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ryan Montgomery (22) runs against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) are 22.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the outing.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Tulsa's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 9.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.3 points more than the 45.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Hurricane have averaged a total of 56 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-3-0 this season.

The Bearcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 22.5 points or more (in five chances).

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats put up nine more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Hurricane give up (30.9).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 30.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (396).

In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this season have gone over the total in six out of seven opportunities (85.7%).

The Golden Hurricane average 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats allow (14.3).

Tulsa is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it records more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 142.4 more yards per game (436.8) than the Bearcats allow (294.4).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 294.4 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats