Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly enters Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) are a heavy 20.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 against the Navy Midshipmen (2-6). The point total is set at 47.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

  • Notre Dame's games this season have gone over 47 points six of eight times.
  • Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.5 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.1, 7.1 points more than Saturday's total of 47.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Midshipmen games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

  • In Notre Dame's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Fighting Irish rack up just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen surrender (30).
  • Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30 points.
  • The Fighting Irish rack up 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per contest (347.9).
  • In games that Notre Dame churns out over 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends

  • Navy is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
  • Navy has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 18.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.5).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • When Navy piles up over 394.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Midshipmen have seven turnovers, 10 fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (17).
Season Stats

