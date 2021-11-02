Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The over/under is 68.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 68.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 56.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.6 fewer than the 68.5 over/under in this contest.

Hilltoppers games have an average total of 66.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 11.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Hilltoppers average 40.5 points per game, 14.1 more than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers average 140.1 more yards per game (533.6) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (393.5).

In games that Western Kentucky churns out more than 393.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have nine turnovers, 16 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (25).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blue Raiders average 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.5 the Hilltoppers surrender.

Middle Tennessee is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 30.5 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 341.4 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 432.1 the Hilltoppers allow.

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 432.1 yards.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats