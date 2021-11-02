CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019SAP_0cjoEoD000

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) are 3-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of West Virginia's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.
  • The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 49-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).
  • Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 31 more yards per game (396.1) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (365.1).
  • Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 365.1 yards.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (8).
West Virginia Stats and Trends

  • West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • West Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Mountaineers rack up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys surrender (18).
  • West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18 points.
  • The Mountaineers average 403.4 yards per game, 108.4 more yards than the 295 the Cowboys allow.
  • When West Virginia picks up over 295 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats

