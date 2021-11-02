Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. West Virginia Mountaineers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) are 3-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup with the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of West Virginia's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.3 points per game in 2021, 3.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 this year.

The Cowboys are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 31 more yards per game (396.1) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (365.1).

Oklahoma State is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 365.1 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (8).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

West Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers rack up 11.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cowboys surrender (18).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18 points.

The Mountaineers average 403.4 yards per game, 108.4 more yards than the 295 the Cowboys allow.

When West Virginia picks up over 295 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats