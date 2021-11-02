Michigan State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is 54.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54 points in five of eight games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 54 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.4 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 53 points per game, one fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

In Michigan State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Spartans have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more five times and are 3-1-1 ATS in those matchups.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Spartans score 34.6 points per game, 17.5 more than the Boilermakers surrender per outing (17.1).

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.1 points.

The Spartans average 131.2 more yards per game (445) than the Boilermakers allow per matchup (313.8).

Michigan State is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals more than 313.8 yards.

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 12 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Boilermakers score just 2.4 more points per game (22.9) than the Spartans allow (20.5).

When Purdue records more than 20.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Boilermakers rack up 37.8 fewer yards per game (386.6) than the Spartans give up per outing (424.4).

When Purdue piles up more than 424.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats