Vision Maker Media will Present "CommUnity: Returning Home Through Togetherness," a Film Program and Panel Discussion Commemorating Native Veterans

We are extremely grateful for the generous sponsors, donors, families, friends and neighbors who stepped up to support DHR’s 18th annual Gala. Despite recent challenges and unforeseen circumstances, your loyalty to the Ranch prevailed and you rallied behind us in a record-breaking way. We are humbled, proud and thrilled to announce that this year’s event in honor of Jerry, Judy and Kelly Horton was a tremendous success. Funds continue to roll in from this incredibly inspiring event, and overall, we are expecting to raise over $175,000 for the mission of Down Home Ranch! It is because of each of you,

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO