PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury will soon be deliberating the fate of Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Jurors will decide whether they are guilty of charges of bribery and corruption. Federal prosecutor Frank Costello used three words to wrap around the six weeks of testimony and evidence: “Dougherty bought Henon.” That’s a theme used repeatedly in the government’s closing arguments to the jury. It lasted nearly three hours. Dougherty arrived at court with what appeared to be a labor rally. The courtroom is also jammed with supporters and families of both defendants. In trying to make their case, prosecutors alleged...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO