Biden to push schools to set up routine COVID testing for kids, staff

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

The Biden administration is launching a new effort with The Rockefeller Foundation to encourage schools to set up surveillance COVID...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
New York Post

Biden’s vax mandate is wrong, illegal and pointless

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers finally landed Thursday, just short of two months after he announced it. Policy-wise, it’s wrong. Legally, it’s suspect. Politically, it will wind up pleasing no one. COVID is clearly in retreat across America, with deaths and hospitalizations dropping even as new, highly...
POTUS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WZZM 13

Moolenaar introduces legislation to block Biden vaccine mandate

Congressman John Moolenaar has unveiled legislation to combat President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. Called the No Vaccine Mandate Act, the legislation prohibits the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from using federal funds to issue a vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County Schools continues to provide COVID testing service to students, staff

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - One local school district says the free COVID testing service it provides is helping to get students back in the classroom sooner. Franklin County Public Schools is continuing to provide free testing for staff, students, and parents in its school district. The service began at the end of September, and school officials say that they’ve administered around 200 tests so far.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
fox5atlanta.com

Biden administration to speed up at-home COVID-19 test authorization

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration announced Monday it was taking steps to increase the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests. The goal is to increase the overall supply and options for consumers, hoping it would lead to lower costs. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
swiowanewssource.com

Biden cheers COVID shot for kids

President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared it a "great day" in the fight against the pandemic as medical providers began inoculating children ages 5 to 11 with the COVID-19 shot across the country. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrde.com

Delaware Now Requires Teachers, School Staff to Get Vaccinated or Undergo Weekly COVID Tests

DELAWARE- A new mandatory COVID-19 protocol toward teachers working in K-12 public and private schools is being implemented Monday across the state of Delaware. Governor John Carney and other health leaders announced all educators and school staff must abide by getting their vaccine against the Coronavirus or undergo weekly testing, showing proof of a negative result as of Nov. 1.
DELAWARE STATE
Gothamist.com

NYC Begins COVID Vaccine Push For 5-11 Kids, With Public Schools To Host Pop-Up Clinics

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced New York City will be ready to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds starting Thursday, and public schools will launch vaccine drives next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final clearance on Tuesday for the use of the Pfizer vaccine for young children between 5 to 11 years old, following the emergency use authorization granted by the Food and Drug Administration last week. The mayor said the final details of the city's rollout would arrive once the CDC sketches out its final guidance for health care providers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WREG

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot. About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. The New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court." The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5:00 pm Monday. Petitioners include five strongly Republican US states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
U.S. POLITICS

