CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

By JOSH BOAK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Obama swipes at Trump for 'four years of active hostility' on climate in Glasgow speech

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama went to the international climate conference in Glasgow on Monday because climate envoy John Kerry knew the Biden administration needed help convincing the world America was actually serious about combating climate change. But as much as Obama expressed regret for former President Donald Trump's "four...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Times Daily

Latest exit from Fed's board gives Biden three slots to fill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank regulator, opening up another vacancy on the Fed's influential board for President Joe Biden to fill. Support...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Ap#U N#Digital Subscription
WSAV News 3

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down. Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Rebel Democrats Tank Vote On Sweeping Biden Welfare Package

Democrats failed to overcome an 11th-hour revolt on US President Joe Biden's sweeping $3 trillion transport, welfare and climate agenda, as a small group of lawmakers blocked any chance of the entire package passing Friday. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy