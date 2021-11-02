CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pediatricians say some parents are eager to vaccinate their kids, with others asking questions as child-size doses of Covid-19 vaccine are shipped out

 7 days ago

(CNN) - Many pediatricians have already placed their orders for child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine...

Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
ABC News

2-year-old with COVID-19 placed on ventilator: What parents of kids under 5 should know

Adrian James is one of the more than 320,000 children diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States in the past two weeks, according to federal data. The 2-year-old from Mount Vernon, Illinois, faced severe complications from the virus, including a nearly two-week hospital stay, five days of which he was kept alive on a ventilator, according to his mom, Tiffany Jackson.
KIDS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

‘People have lost their empathy for others’: Health care providers angry, bitter about vaccine hesitancy as COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm area hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doctors and nurses have had enough. Nineteen months on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many of them to more death and misery than they might have expected in an entire career. They’ve overheard patients’ haunting final phone calls to family before intubation. They’ve seen sick mothers lose their babies shortly after birth. They’ve kept vigil over frightened patients, dying in isolation. And they’ve heard it time and again – the regrets of so many, who concede in their final breaths that they should have gotten vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

COVID-Vaccine Mandates for Kids Are Coming

COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds is finally a go. But even as the emergency-use-authorization process unfolded, so too did arguments over whether kids should (or would soon) be forced into getting shots. School mandates for new vaccines tend to lag behind CDC recommendations by about half a decade, but COVID-19 shots appear to be in the express lane. The Los Angeles Unified School District—the nation’s second-largest—will require students 12 or older to be vaccinated by mid-December if they want to continue attending in-person classes. The entire state of California plans to mandate shots for all of its public- and private-school students as soon as vaccines are fully approved for them, and New York City’s mayor-elect has said that he supports the same idea.
KIDS
Houston Chronicle

Some parents were eager to get the coronavirus vaccine. Now they are wavering on vaccinating their kids.

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5 to 11 Tuesday, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group. The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccines, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

Is Natural Immunity As Good As The COVID-19 Vaccine?

Is natural immunity really able to protect you from catching COVID-19 as well as the vaccine?. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity is not as consistent as the immunity developed by receiving the COVID-19 shots. The CDC report, based on studies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS

