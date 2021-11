BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While 86.9% of workers in nursing home across the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there are still a handful of facilities where fewer than two-thirds of workers have received at least one shot, according to data released Monday by the Maryland Department of Health. Dennett Road Manor in Garrett County and Chesapeake Woods Center in Dorchester County are just over the 50% mark, although 92% of residents at both facilities are fully vaccinated, according to the data. Cumberland Healthcare Center in Allegany County is also under the 60% threshold, at 55%. Three other nursing homes have 64% of staffers...

