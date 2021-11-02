CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters Is Now Officially Inducted To Rock Hall Of Fame

societyofrock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Foo Fighters have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. “The best thing about being here tonight is being surrounded by our family,” frontman Dave Grohl said in his acceptance speech. “When I say that, if anybody knows how the Foo...

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockcellarmagazine.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Highlights: Watch Taylor Swift Honor Carole King, Paul McCartney Induct Foo Fighters, Drew Barrymore Toast the Go-Go’s & More

This past Saturday night, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2021 — well, most of them, anyway — gathered in Cleveland for the official induction ceremony. The broadcast of the night’s festivities won’t air until Nov. 20 on HBO Max, but thanks to footage shared online from some lucky enough to be in the crowd, we have an idea of some of the incredible moments that went down on the evening.
CELEBRITIES
societyofrock.com

Watch Roger Taylor Jam With Viral Drummer Nandi Bushell

11-year-old Nandi Bushell is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in rock ‘n roll. She went viral last year because of her amazing drum covers. She then went on to have a drum battle with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and well, she emerged victorious. After that, she joined Foo Fighters at a recent concert and performed with them in front of thousands of fans!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Dave Grohl
The Independent

Ricarlo Flanagan death: Shameless and Last Comic Standing star dies, aged 40

Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#The Foo Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Understands His Pain At The Beatles Splitting

Paul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
themusicuniverse.com

Shania Twain returns to Vegas for 14 shows

Shania Twain has announced 14 new dates for her residency show, Shania Twain Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held December 2-21, 2021 and February 11-26, 2022, including a special Valentine’s Day performance. With Twain herself serving...
MUSIC
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy