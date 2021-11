On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Tonya H. Sipe went to meet her heavenly Father at home. Tonya was born September 14, 1975, in Iredell County, the daughter of Jerry Hubbard and Joyce Kerley Hubbard. She never met a stranger and was of the Baptist faith. She waitressed for Burger Basket...

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO