Public Health

Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Show Due To Positive Covid Tests

societyofrock.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Bon Jovi has tested positive for Covid-19. He was left with no choice but to cancel his Miami concert at the last minute. The 59-year-old rock legend was supposed to appear at the “Runaway With JBJ” fan event on Saturday for...

societyofrock.com

asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The First Sign of the Disease That Ended Linda Ronstadt's Performing Career

A multi-platinum artist and 11-time Grammy Award winner, Linda Ronstadt enjoyed a decades-long musical career beginning in the late '60s. After first performing with the band Stone Ponies, she later launched a solo career with her breakout album, Heart Like a Wheel. Ronstadt became well-known for hits like "When Will I Be Loved" and "You're No Good," seamlessly straddling a range of genres including classic rock and country.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.
MENTAL HEALTH
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Syndicated Daytime Talk Show From Warner Bros Eyed For Fall 2022

A new daytime talk show hosted by Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson is hitting the syndicated marketplace, sources confirm to Deadline. The project, from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, has just been taken out and is being pitched to the major station groups for a potential fall 2022 launch. At Warner Bros, the talker is envisioned as a successor to the studio’s long-running hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is in its final season. The new hopeful is executive produced by Ellen executive producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly and it taped a presentation on the Ellen stage as...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64, his band confirmed. Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, said on Twitter late Saturday. "The world will never be the same without him." His former band confirmed the news, saying Wilson had died after "a short illness".
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC

