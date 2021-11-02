Stabbing Reported at Clarksburg High School Monday Night

Photos courtesy of Fairfield Police Department. A Fairfield High School teacher has been reported as missing as of Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department states the missing person is Nohema Graber, who is listed as teaching at the high school since 2012, according to the school district’s website. She is 66 years old, 5 feet and five inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She is said to be operating a gray 1997 Honda Odyssey van with Iowa license plate GNF 847. The van has a Fairfield High School parking permit and a rosary hanging on the rearview mirror. The van also has damage to the rear, passenger side bumper. The public is asked to contact the Fairfield Police at (641) 472-4146, or call 911 in an emergency, if you have any information on the missing person. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO