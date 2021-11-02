CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stabbing Reported at Clarksburg High School Monday Night

mocoshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 5 is reporting that a stabbing occurred at Clarksburg High School Monday night. According to...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Woman, 18, found stabbed at a Montgomery Co. high school

A teenager is in the hospital after being stabbed at a Montgomery County, Maryland, high School Monday night. According to Montgomery County Police, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the campus of Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg. Officers arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old woman with stab...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Sacramento

Turlock High Student Reportedly Stabbed By Fellow Student During Fight

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A student was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and a second student is facing a charge of attempted homicide after a fight at Turlock High School on Friday, officials say. A lieutenant with the Turlock Police Department said the altercation started as “just a fistfight” that escalated to the suspect drawing a knife on the other student. Videos taken by students show the violent nature of the fight that took place at 9 a.m. near the athletic fields. The suspect also sustained an injury to his hand and was medically cleared shortly after. He is in custody at the Stanislaus County...
TURLOCK, CA
thelandonline.com

Two assaults reported at West High School

MANKATO — Police responded to two reported assaults Thursday afternoon at West High School. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on potential stalking and misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges following an incident with another student, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol said. A 14-year-old girl reportedly was assaulted...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Baltimore

Student Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Another At Montgomery County High School, Police Say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Police announced that a juvenile is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Montgomery Blair High School Monday. Officials said the student was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Around 10 a.m., officers were called to the school for a reported stabbing. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges against the suspect are pending.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksburg High School
Washington Times

Suspect held in stabbing at Montgomery Blair High School in Maryland

Montgomery County Police have in custody a student accused of stabbing another student Monday at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. Police said a student suffered multiple stab wounds that are not life-threatening in a fight that happened at about 10 a.m. Both the stabbing victim and the suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Police: Student Stabbed in Maryland High School Parking Lot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A student was stabbed in the parking lot of a Maryland high school on Monday morning and the school is sheltering in place, authorities said. Officers were called to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring around 10 a.m. for a student who had been stabbed, Montgomery County police said in a news release. One student was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening and police said a suspect is not in custody. Both are juveniles and students at the school, police said.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Press Release: Student Arrested Following Stabbing at Blair High School

Gaithersburg, MD – A juvenile male is in custody after allegedly stabbing another student at Montgomery Blair High School in Montgomery County, MD. At 10:01 a.m., Montgomery County 3rd District officers were called to 51 University Blvd. East for the report of a Montgomery Blair student who had been stabbed in the school parking lot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocoshow.com

Suspect From This Morning’s Stabbing at Blair High School in Custody

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones has announced that the suspect from this morning’s incident at Blair High school has been arrested and is in police custody. NBC4 Washington is reporting that a student at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring was stabbed by another student near the school on Monday morning around 10am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mocoshow.com

Councilmember Will Jawando Releases Statement Addressing Student-Involved Stabbing Incident at Blair High School

The following is a statement from Montgomery County Councilmember (At-Large), Wil Jawando addressing a student-involved stabbing incident at Montgomery Blair High School on Monday, November8, 2021:. Rockville, MD — “This morning there was an altercation leading to a student at Montgomery Blair High School being stabbed by another student in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kciiradio.com

Fairfield High School Teacher Reported Missing

Photos courtesy of Fairfield Police Department. A Fairfield High School teacher has been reported as missing as of Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department states the missing person is Nohema Graber, who is listed as teaching at the high school since 2012, according to the school district’s website. She is 66 years old, 5 feet and five inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She is said to be operating a gray 1997 Honda Odyssey van with Iowa license plate GNF 847. The van has a Fairfield High School parking permit and a rosary hanging on the rearview mirror. The van also has damage to the rear, passenger side bumper. The public is asked to contact the Fairfield Police at (641) 472-4146, or call 911 in an emergency, if you have any information on the missing person. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
ABC10

Parents react to the violent stabbing at Turlock High School | Updates

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after school officials said a student allegedly stabbed another student. "It's pretty scary because lots of students come here to be like safe and something like this happening is really scary," Aleny Lopez, a student at the school said.
TURLOCK, CA
wlip.com

Teen Arrested and Charged in Stabbing Attack in Zion High School

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have officially confirmed that a student was stabbed during a confrontation with another student this week. The incident took place Monday morning at the Zion-Benton High School and required a police response. A 15-year-old student was hospitalized due to the stabbing, but is expected to make a full recovery. The other involved student, 18-year-old Joseph Bragg, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond for the teen was set at 75-thousand-dollars (which he has since posted)…he’s due in court next Wednesday.
ZION, IL
Shore News Network

Do you know him? He’s wanted for executing a grocery store customer with a point-blank shot to the head

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the male, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, who is the suspect in a homicide that occurred on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at about 3:44 PM, inside of a store at 50th & Arch Streets. The suspect entered the store and shot a thirty-eight-year-old customer in the head from very close range. The suspect was last observed fleeing that location on foot, north on Farson Street towards Race Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CrimeOnline

Teens Ambush High School Senior and Beat, Stab Him to Death

A Florida high school senior endured a 31 minute beating from three other teens before one of them stabbed him in the neck and the chest with a sword. Investigators said that 17-year-old Andre Clemens, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith planned the death of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant for a week before luring him into his apartment stairwell with a phone call, WSVN reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy