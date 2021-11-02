CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans’ Henry to have foot surgery today

By Mark Inabinett, al.com via Tribune News Service
Murray Ledger & Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) Tennessee running back Derrick Henry will have surgery on his injured foot today, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. Henry sustained a foot injury during a 34-31 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. “We found out after the game that there was an issue,” Vrabel...

www.murrayledger.com

