U.S. woman who assisted Bali ‘suitcase’ murder to be deported after release
By Reuters
Shore News Network
7 days ago
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An American woman who was recently released from prison after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother will be deported and return home on Tuesday, an immigration official in Bali said. Heather Mack, originally from Chicago, was jailed...
PHILADELPHIA - EXCLUSIVE: The man who allegedly raped a woman in front of passengers on a Philadelphia area-train already has a criminal record and had overstayed his student visa – but was protected from deportation by the immigration system. Tucker Carlson Tonight has confirmed that Fiston Ngoy, who was arrested...
Pregnant teen, Heather Mack, entered a Bali jail in 2014, convicted of helping to kill her mother on the island and stuffing her body into a suitcase, was freed on October 29th, 2021, and will be deported with her daughter to the U.S.
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody. FBI agents took Heather Mack, 26, into custody on her […]
An Illinois woman was arrested on Wednesday when she arrived at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, for allegedly murdering her mother on Aug. 12, 2014, while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia. Heather Mack, 26, is alleged to have conspired with her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, 28, to kill her mother, Sheila...
Heather Mack, the American woman who helped kill her mother in 2014 while they vacationed in Bali, Indonesia, before stuffing the victim's body in a suitcase, has been released from prison, multiple outlets report. Mack, dubbed the "Suitcase Killer" by the media, served seven years of her 10 year sentence....
Heather Mack, the Chicago woman who garnered international headlines for helping to kill her mother and stuffing her body into a suitcase, was released from an Indonesian prison Friday after serving seven years, but some relatives continue to assert the sentence wasn't harsh enough. Bill Wiese and Debbi Curran, siblings...
An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago socialite, Sheila von...
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody. FBI agents took Heather Mack, 26,...
A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody.
An intellectually-disabled man who was housed in a Texas jail died on Sunday, days after he was reportedly left brain dead from an attack carried out by his cellmate. On October 29, Harris County inmate Michael Ownby, 25, allegedly stabbed and kicked Fred Harris, 19, in addition to slamming his head on a concrete floor. KHOU obtained records that stated that Ownby not only attacked a guard a day before the deadly incident, but his criminal history includes a violence charge involving a relative.
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for Steve Pankey announce he will not continue representing the defendant in the case of Jonelle Matthews’ murder. Anthony Viorst defended Pankey during a five week-long trial in Weld County which ended in a mistrial.
(credit: CBS)
Pankey was charged with kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The girl disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984.
Last week, the court declared a mistrial on the murder charges. A second jury could re-try the case, but Viorst says he doesn’t not have the resources to see that through.
Steve Pankey (credit: CBS)
“Given the nature of my small practice and my relative advanced age, I’m just not in a position to devote the time and energy necessary yo retry this case,” said Viorst.
Because Pankey was ruled guilty of false reporting to authorities he could be sentenced to up to six months behind bars. Pankey now has a new public defender. His bond remains at $5 million.
Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. His new attorneys might ask for a change of venue.
KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) -The only protester shot by Kyle Rittenhouse to survive testified on Monday that he believed the U.S. teenager was an “active shooter” and was trying to disarm Rittenhouse when a bullet from the teen’s semi-automatic rifle severed part of his arm. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, also testified that...
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Lawsuits and threats of legal action mounted on Monday on behalf of concertgoers crushed in a stampede that left eight dead at an outdoor rap music festival in Houston three days earlier, as investigators pursued a criminal probe into the tragedy. Travis Scott, the hometown hip-hop star who...
A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
The case got wide publicity because of the tender age of the victim and suspect, along with a widely circulated photo of the adolescent Smith in court, wearing a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt and a mop of red hair.
A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0