In September, the dissident artist Ai Weiwei accused the bank Credit Suisse of unceremoniously shutting down his account as part of a larger strategy to appeal to Chinese businesses, but the bank has since denied the allegations. Instead, Credit Suisse said, Weiwei’s account was terminated because the artist’s failure to provide pertinent documents. Weiwei has long been the target of ire in China because of his pro-protester attitudes and creations; most recently, a Weiwei photograph was removed from a new museum in Hong Kong after the Beijing government accused the institution of violating Chinese national security law.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO