Los Angeles, CA

Photos Reveal What ‘Jet Pack Man' Seen in LA Sky Might Actually Be

By Eric Leonard
nbcboston.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictures show what appears to be a human-shaped inflatable toy floating thousands of feet above the Holmby Hills and Beverly Hills areas. They were captured in early November 2020, about two weeks after the second of the three sightings reported by jetliner pilots. A law enforcement official speculated that...

www.nbcboston.com

New York Post

Pilots reporting jet packs may have seen Jack Skellington balloons: feds

Federal investigators looking into the mysterious jet pack sightings near Los Angeles International Airport believe they may have identified the culprit — human-size Jack Skellington balloons, according to a report. The FAA and FBI told NBC Los Angeles Monday the three sightings of purported jet packs being operated thousands of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whittier, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
arcamax.com

FBI floats a working theory on the 'jet pack man' flying above LA

LOS ANGELES — Has the FBI solved the mysterious case of the “jet pack man”?. Multiple sightings of what some said looked like a man flying in a jet pack in the skies of Los Angeles prompted a federal investigation. This week authorities offered some details about the probe. “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tim Burton
