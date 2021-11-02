CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Women of The Night

traverseticker.com
 7 days ago

Nocturnes by Heidi Amenda Marshall - pastels; Mara Manning - oil...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

Thriller Night

Jacob will release creatures from the barn to take over his corn maze. Bring a flashlight. Spooky, but kid-friendly.
MOVIES
traverseticker.com

Lustron Stories: Americans at Home

The subject of the “Great American Dream” is explored through photographer Charles Mintz’s series, “Lustron Stories.” Lustron Corporation manufactured porcelain-baked, enamel-coated, all-steel houses between 1948-1950 in Columbus, Ohio. The kit homes were shipped-to-site & assembled by local contractors. Many of the homes are still in use today. This project set out to discover who lives in these homes now. Runs Sept. 27 - Nov. 13. A Members Closing Reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 12 from 5:30-7pm with Charles Mintz.
PHOTOGRAPHY
traverseticker.com

Foreword: Solo Exhibition by Patrick Earl Hammie

Through portraits & allegories, Hammie explores the complexities of identity, emotion, & family. Hours: Tues. - Fri.: 11am-5pm; Sat.: 10am-4pm. Closed Sundays & Mondays, except for Sept. 27. Runs through Nov. 13. A Members Opening Reception with Patrick Earl Hammie will be held on Thurs., Sept. 30 from 5:30-7pm in the Carnegie Rotunda.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
traverseticker.com

SwingShift and the Stars

Nonprofits AC Paw, COGNiTiON & Love Thy Neighbor are participating with celebrity dancers, helping to raise dollars for their local programs & services. Shows will be at the Grand Traverse Event Center on Garfield Ave., TC. This season see the nonprofits battle it out on the dance floor, the lip sync stage in Nov., & virtually in 'Beyond the Competition.'
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Of The Night#Tc Art Free Nocturnes
traverseticker.com

Small Works Holiday Exhibition

Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
VISUAL ART
traverseticker.com

Arts Academy Popular Music Ensemble

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Music Center 1010. A program of rock & pop tunes. Enjoy spirited covers of popular charts spanning several decades & genres.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
traverseticker.com

A Foodie Film Fest

$5-$10 Featuring "The Truffle Hunters." A documentary about a band of elderly men & their dogs who comb the northern Italian forests looking for the white Alba truffle. Runs Nov. 5-10. Purchase tickets in advance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Ibj.com

Women of Influence

Achievements: Five years ago, Jones co-founded Be Nimble, a not-for-profit social enterprise with a goal of advancing diversity initiatives to create a fully inclusive tech ecosystem in Indianapolis. Then two years ago, she co-founded Sixty8 Capital, the first Indiana-based venture capital firm dedicated to investing in startups led by Black, Latino, female and LGBTQ founders. In May, Sixty8 Capital announced it had closed on a new $20 million venture fund. Jones said she’s the first Black woman general partner in Indiana to lead a fund. She’s proud of her “trailblazing programs that are led with cultural competency and address unmet needs in our community of entrepreneurs and job seekers,” she said. “I sometimes wake up and can’t believe that is my life.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Women's night dog walk group campaigns against violence

A dog trainer has set up a women's dog walking group in the aftermath of the death of Sarah Everard, to raise awareness of violence against women. Daniele Moulton started the Women's Pack Walk to help women feel safe at night walking alone or with their dogs. She said she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
traverseticker.com

Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge

Regular admission rates apply. A cross-cultural art collaboration focusing on themes related to Migration & Intuition. Artist Ellie Harold was surprised by birds who “flew” onto her canvas after the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. As intuitive messengers, they brought not only an entirely new way of painting, but comfort during confusing times. Later, as migration issues came to the fore, she felt birds were a metaphor for the universal human desire to move toward greater freedom & love. Following her intuition, Ellie met Mexican composer David Mendoza, creator of the soundtrack music, & German architect Wilfried Schley who designed the Refuge Space.
ANIMALS
traverseticker.com

"The Lower Depths"

The IAA Theatre Division presents Maxim Gorky's character-rich drama set in a Russian night lodging where a group of impoverished tenants go about their daily duties & discuss their lives, ultimately deciding whether to face their harsh reality or cling to a comforting lie.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Durango Herald

Free Little Art Gallery opens in Durango

Drive through any number of Durango neighborhoods and you’re likely to come across a Free Little Library: A free-standing, wooden box, sometimes decorated, that contains books you are welcome to take – and you are able to leave ones you’ve already read. Now, along with the libraries, you can also...
DURANGO, CO
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy