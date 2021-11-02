CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims...

