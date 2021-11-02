Taiwan to boost reserve training amid China tension
By Reuters
Shore News Network
7 days ago
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it will boost training of its reserve forces next year, including doubling down combat and shooting exercises, as China increased military activities near the island Beijing has not ruled out taking by force. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims...
China’s test of a hypersonic missile in space is a “game-changer” that should fundamentally alter the US’s calculations about Beijing’s military leverage, experts have warned. Over the weekend, it emerged that the Chinese military in August secretly launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle into space, which flew around...
The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
China’s growing military prowess is “stunning” and its advancement in the area of hypersonic missiles is a matter of grave concern, a top US general said on Thursday.“In the last five years, maybe longer, the United States has done nine hypersonic tests. In the same time, the Chinese have done hundreds,” Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten said. “Single digits versus hundreds is not a good place.”“Now it doesn’t mean that we’re not moving fast in the development process of hypersonics. What it does tell you is that our approach to development is fundamentally...
A possible nuclear leak is suspected when a US submarine hits a mysterious object under the South China Sea, says Chinese sources. Precisely what details were and at what depth the collision occurred was unknown, except the submarine was intact enough to forgo evacuation and the nuclear reactor is unbreeched.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of up to 3,125 miles amid rising border tensions with China. The government says the Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with a high degree of accuracy. Beijing’s powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China. India is already able to strike anywhere inside archrival Pakistan, against whom it has fought three wars since their independence from British colonialists in 1947. India has been developing its medium- and long-range nuclear and missile systems since the 1990s amid increasing strategic competition with China.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) traded notably lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday amid worries about a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions. What’s Moving: Chinese...
The row between China and the United States over Taiwan is escalating, with the top US diplomat calling for UN member states to support the island taking part in international bodies. Beijing protested to Washington over the remarks by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which observers saw as a sign...
Tensions have soared in recent weeks over Taiwan, the self-governing democracy claimed by China -- and allied with the United States. Taiwan is the only issue that could bring the United States and China to war -- which could escalate to the nuclear level.
President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will participate in a video conference with 18 Asia-Pacific nations on Wednesday, in a region where world powers have sparred over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights, and Beijing’s more aggressive activities in disputed areas. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also appear at...
Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions with Beijing over Taipei, the US lawmakers on Friday introduced a resolution to support Lithuania's efforts to strengthen its ties with Taiwan. "Two ranking US senators introduced a resolution to support Lithuania's efforts to strengthen its ties with Taiwan at a time...
A Covid-hit Chinese city is offering thousands of dollars for anyone giving clues in tracing the source of its latest outbreak, as part of a "people's war" to stamp out one of the country's largest resurgences in months.
China reported 43 local cases on Tuesday in a Delta-driven surge that has fanned out to 20 provinces and regions, keeping new case numbers in the double-digits over the past three weeks.
As more countries lift Covid measures, Beijing officials have stuck stubbornly to a zero-Covid strategy that has maintained low infection numbers due to strict border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
But the current outbreak has hit more than 40 cities, and officials in Heihe -- a northern city on the border with Russia -- said they would offer 100,000 yuan ($15,500) as a reward for information.
