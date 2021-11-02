CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus

By Reuters
 7 days ago
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Australia’s dollar weakened on Tuesday after the country’s central bank dampened investor hopes for a hawkish pivot, kicking off a big week for monetary policy that includes decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. The Aussie dipped as much as 0.47% before trading 0.23%...

Asian stocks extend global gains ahead of U.S. inflation test

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure...
WORLD
Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
