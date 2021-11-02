CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK

By Reuters
 7 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) – Yukio Edano, the head of Japan’s main opposition...

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NHK exit poll: Japan PM Kishida's coalition to keep majority

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's NHK public television exit poll projects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition will keep a majority in a parliamentary election Sunday, although it's expected to lose some seats. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together were expected to win between 239...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Japan Opposition Leader Resigns After Dismal Election Results

The leader of Japan's main opposition party announced his resignation Tuesday after an election drubbing that saw him fail to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with the ruling party's pandemic response. Yukio Edano -- who has headed Japan's leading opposition faction, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, since its founding in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
globalvoices.org

Why can't Japan's opposition parties win?

Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
POLITICS
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Shore News Network

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 cocktail clears first step for registration in Australia

(Reuters) – Australia’s medical regulator said on Tuesday it had granted provisional determination to AstraZeneca for its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against the COVID-19. The Therapeutic Goods Administration added that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is now eligible to apply for provisional registration for the antibody cocktail, EVUSHELD, in Australia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
protocol.com

Why US Big Tech is quitting China

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: The great China exodus is on, driver's licenses go full QR, and Elon Musk selects his favorite ancient poem. Yahoo announced Tuesday that it was leaving China, becoming the third U.S. tech company within weeks to have announced pullout plans from the People's Republic.
TECHNOLOGY
