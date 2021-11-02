CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StanChart Q3 profit doubles as bad loans shrink, trade finance booms

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets to post a stronger-than-expected pre-tax profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, aided by lower credit charges and growth in trade finance. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996...

investing.com

PostNL's profits slip as parcel boom slows

(Reuters) -Dutch postal group PostNL's third-quarter core profit came in below analysts' expectations partly as a result of supply chain disruptions and slower growth in its parcels business, sending the company's shares down sharply. Postal operators, which benefited from a surge in online shopping under coronavirus lockdowns, are now seeing...
just-auto.com

Tenneco returns to Q3 profit

Tenneco booked higher third quarter revenue of US$4.3bn, up 2% year on year. The supplier said its revenue performance strongly outpaced industry light vehicle production, which declined 20%. Net earnings were $15m, or $0.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $499m a year ago. Third quarter EBIT was...
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
Shore News Network

SoftBank shares jump 10% on $9 billion buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 10% on Tuesday, the first trading session after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The company announced the buyback, long speculated by the market, after it revealed...
#Hsbc Bank#Barclays Bank#Trade Finance#Global Trade#Stanchart#Reuters#China Evergrande Group
Shore News Network

UK shoppers shrug off inflation worries to pick up their spending

LONDON (Reuters) – British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.
The Independent

Junior stock market deals soar 155% in a year, research finds

The value of takeover and merger deals on London’s junior stock market, AIM has jumped nearly 155% in the past year, according to new research.Firms have been looking to capitalise on a buoyant UK tech sector, with M&A deals worth £8.4 billion in the 12 months to September, up from £3.3 billion on the same period last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young found.Researchers said the hike in deal value was driven by private equity and international conglomerates snapping up AIM listed tech firms which had performed strongly through the pandemic.Being AIM listed is an excellent platform for growth...
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
Reuters

China's Oct new bank loans likely halve from prior month

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China is expected to have plunged in October from the prior month, but the yuan loans are likely to be higher than a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank treads warily on policy easing amid stagflation concerns.
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
Gettysburg Times

Trading life for profits

A few years ago we learned Exxon had been researching oil’s replacement at the same time the company was actively denying burning the stuff was bad for our planet. Exxon and other companies historically and currently spend tons of money convincing us to buy products they know are harmful to the continued well-being of humans and other earthly plants and critters.
fastphillysports.com

TOKYO OLYMPICS HELPED DOUBLE COMCAST’S Q3 PROFIT!

Comcast’s third-quarter profit spiked due to its broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics across NBCUniversal as well as an uptick in broadband customers hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic, even as the company’s traditional cable business showed new signs of erosion. The Philly-based Comcast cable empire said profit in...
Metro International

China’s top banks see third-quarter profits jump more than 10%, bad loans steady

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China’s largest state banks saw third-quarter profits rise by more than 10% as bad loans held steady, even as smaller lenders felt tremors from the ongoing debt woes at developer Evergrande. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, reported on Friday a...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

