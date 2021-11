The quality of your life and the success you achieve in your career is a direct result of the people you meet along your journey. Join fellow young professionals on November 18 for a night of networking, cocktails, light bites, and sounds at Axis Replay, a high-tech entertainment venue built by gamers for gamers. There are few spaces where you can genuinely bring your best self, engage with your peers without fear or awkwardness, and have fun while networking and this venue is the perfect way to create meaningful experiences.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO