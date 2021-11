Parka maker Canada Goose posted better-than-expected earnings for the quarter that ended Sept. 26 and raised projections for the full year. Supply-chain bottlenecks that are slowing the global economy aren't affecting Canada Goose, CEO Dani Reiss said in an interview. The company has "all the finished goods and all the raw materials that we need to satisfy all of demand for this year" and enough to make inventory for next year, he said.

