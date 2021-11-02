Butker hits go-ahead FG with 1:07 left as KC beats Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football. “Managed” happens to be the key word of the evening, which is a problem given Kansas City’s Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations — and the aspirations of their opponent, who at this stage, would call it a successful season with eight wins. While the result is admittedly better than what could have been a much darker alternative, the truth of the matter is that the remainder of the Chiefs’ schedule includes no more lowly NFC East teams they can beat up.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO