In the wake of dealing star linebacker Von Miller to the Rams earlier this week, Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that the franchise is not rebuilding. "We're not approaching a rebuild," Paton said. "We're just trying to do it the right way. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions. We want to build a foundation here. We have a lot of good players here. That's not fair to Justin Simmons; that's not fair to Teddy Bridgewater; that's not fair to some of our core guys to rebuild. I think we have enough players here.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO