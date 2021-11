The first thing I ask my boys when I pick them up from school is: what did you do at recess? I ask it for a few reasons. One, because I believe forming social skills is super important and I like to know they’re getting along with other kids. And two, because it’s not an academic-heavy question; for the most part, talking about recess is a fun topic and I want them to focus on the happy part of their day.

13 DAYS AGO