MINI: Common sense, constitutional freedoms in red states

This election season, voters across the state will decide which candidates will represent them in very important local offices. The 2021 ballot also includes five separate propositions to amend New York’s constitution. Voters will find the questions on the ballot they cast during the general election on Nov. 2 or during the early voting period that ends Oct.31. Below is […]
Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Governor’s take on security breach shows who’s the real ‘enemy of the people’" (Oct. 24): For those Democrats and other left-wing progressives who vilify Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, let me help them understand who he really is. Letter: Cardinals' explanation of Schildt firing is insult to...
This column is part of our ongoing Opinion commentary on faith, called Living Our Faith. Get weekly roundups of the project in your email inbox by signing up for the Living Our Faith newsletter. On Tuesday, Texas voters will decide on a proposed constitutional amendment that would prohibit any and...
The Siouxland Chamber has been going to Washington DC for 66 years to lobby for needs of Sioux City and then later for Siouxland. Asking the Federal government for monies for projects in Siouxland gave us all the more bargaining power. I remember dad going with the Sioux City Chamber...
Editor’s note: This letter is in response to a letter from George Fisher, which was published in the Oct. 19 edition. I will not argue with you except on two points that are obviously misleading. First it is obvious your rebuttal and ideas are obtuse. Nothing you mentioned of Biden’s...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel spoke to ‘The Faulkner Focus’ on Thursday about the Republican victory in Virginia and how it is likely to impact the 2022 midterms. AOC SAYS DEM ELECTION DAY LOSSES RESULT OF RUNNING 'FULLY 100% SUPER MODERATED CAMPAIGN'. RONNA MCDANIEL: It’s really interesting to hear Democrats after...
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
The dominant performance by Republicans across the country in the 2021 elections last week has put Democrats on the defensive. Now, the Democratic Governors Association is planning to give up on Florida before the race even begins. The DGA spent $7.6 million trying to boost Andrew Gillum over Republican Ron...
The New York state constitution will be amended to say people have the right to clean air and water and a healthy environment, after voters said yes to the measure in a referendum that was part of local elections on Tuesday. "We cannot take clean water and air for granted.
New Jersey residents should be able to go to a shopping mall or sporting event “without having to worry about whether the person behind them is secretly carrying a firearm for no good reason,” says Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck. New Jersey has joined a multi-state coalition in filing an...
With 61% of the vote, as of early Wednesday morning, Mainers have passed Question 3, making Maine the first state in the nation to adopt a "right to food" amendment in its constitution. Early in the evening, supporters of Question 3 — who were linked up with about a dozen...
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on the Podbean platform and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 37:. Constitutional Carry is on the move in Ohio! There's a bill moving through the...
This op-ed is by Don Turner, a former state representative from Milton, former House minority leader, current Milton town manager and longtime member of the Milton Fire and Rescue departments. He was a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018. Workforce woes aren’t new to Vermont — but COVID-19 has made...
Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, is mocking President Biden, taking a page from a Democratic “Squad” House member’s book to promote a popular conservative meme on Twitter. Ms. Boebert on Thursday night wore a red dress emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” during an event with former President Trump...
According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
The governor of Michigan on Thursday signed a bill that makes it so people with marijuana-related felony or misdemeanor convictions on their record are no longer disqualified from obtaining a medical cannabis business license. There’s an exception for those who were convicted of distributing marijuana to a minor, but overall...
Comments / 0