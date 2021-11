The Umpqua Community College Fine and Performing Arts Department presents the Umpqua Chamber Orchestra and the UCC Chamber Choir in concert on November 16th. The groups will be under the direction of Dr. Jason Heald, at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The concert will include selections by Mozart, Vivaldi, and Holst. Admission is $10 per person at the door, but the event is free for all students.

