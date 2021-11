The Lane County Farmers Market is making it easy to be cool as a cucumber this year. Vendors will remain outdoors in downtown Eugene on Saturdays through December 18th. Meghan Verberkmoes is with the Farmers Market. She said it feels safer, in the pandemic, to stay outside, and added, “Our 5th Street location has been really wonderful this whole year, and we know that the 5th Street Market does a great job creating a really festive holiday atmosphere, and we are looking forward to being part of that.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO