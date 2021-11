World No. 23 Emma Raducanu will take on World No. 106 Ana Bogdan in the round 16 match of the Transylvania Open on October 28, 2021. British teenager Emma Raducanu suddenly became the sensation on the WTA tour after her incredible victory at the 2021 US Open. Not only did Raducanu create history in many ways, but she is also billed as the next big thing in women’s tennis. However, there was a stutter for the Canadian-born girl as she got ousted in the opening round of the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO