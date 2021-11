Wolves boss Bruno Lage insists previous results are irrelevant as he prepares to face an Everton team wounded by a humbling home defeat to Watford.Rafael Benitez’s Toffees travel to Molineux on Monday evening on the back of three losses from their past five Premier League outings, including last weekend’s surprise 5-2 reverse against the Hornets.Wolves go into the game in fine form after picking up 10 points from the last 12 available.But, having seen his own side endure a tough start to the campaign, Lage knows fortunes can swiftly change and is not reading too much into the opposition’s recent...

