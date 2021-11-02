Ex-Sheffield Utd manager Wilder favourite for Barnsley job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging on to his job as Manchester United manager after a string of disappointing defeats piled the pressure on the Norwegian. Goal can confirm that consecutive league defeats to Leicester and Liverpool have left members of the first-team squad losing faith in Solskjaer and his management team, with their being doubts as to whether they have got what it takes to reverse the current slump.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO