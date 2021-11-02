Thanksgiving hosts can reach the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line via TikTok this year

As soon as the last Halloween decorations are packed away, you know what that means — time to start thawing the turkey for Thanksgiving. Okay, maybe we're jumping the gun a bit, but it's not too soon to start planning what may be the year's biggest holiday meal. According to Finder, 88% of us will be gobbling down turkey as the main course. In 2019, this was estimated to be 292 million people sharing 46 million turkeys costing approximately $927 million. The average cost of a turkey keeps going up, too. Last Thanksgiving your typical turkey would run you $17.03, but now it's up to $20.15. With this kind of investment, you really don't want to mess things up, right?

