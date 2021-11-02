CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

By Handout, Mandel NGAN
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486PvU_0cjo2vfs00
Richardson was in Myanmar on a 'private humanitarian mission', his organisation said /MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have launched a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing received former UN ambassador Richardson in the capital Naypyidaw, where they "exchanged views and discussed... COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the US to Myanmar", a military-run news website said.

Richardson is in Myanmar on a "private humanitarian mission", his organisation the Richardson Center said in a statement announcing his departure.

The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.

He faces six years in jail if convicted on both charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrLLL_0cjo2vfs00
Veteran US diplomat Bill Richardson's last visit to Myanmar was in 2018, as part of a panel created to advise on the Rohingya crisis /AFP/File

Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico, has negotiated "the release of hostages and American servicemen in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and the Sudan", according to his centre's website.

His trip comes with the junta increasingly isolated and smarting from a rare snub by regional bloc ASEAN, which barred Min Aung Hlaing from a summit last month over his failure to engage with dissidents.

Richardson's last visit to Myanmar was in 2018, as part of a panel created to advise on violence in Rakhine state -- the site of a 2017 army crackdown that triggered an exodus of more than 700,000 stateless Muslim Rohingya.

But he abruptly resigned after the trip, accusing Suu Kyi of lacking "moral leadership" over the crisis.

Richardson also said he stepped down due to fears the committee would "whitewash" the causes of the Rohingya crisis, over which Myanmar is now being investigated on genocide charges.

Min Aung Hlaing, now the junta chief, was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating, Security Council meets

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors...
UNITED NATIONS
Times Daily

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
WORLD
AFP

US envoy rules out new Bosnia war

Fears of a new conflict over Bosnia can be ruled out, a senior US diplomat said Monday after meeting the nation's ethnic Serb leader who has been accused of endangering peace. But, the US diplomat said Monday the Bosnian Serb leader was "open to discussing withdrawing all of the legislation that would weaken the central institutions".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Bill Richardson
AFP

Iraq PM Kadhemi: former spy chief facing uncertain future

Iraq's prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi -- who survived an assassination attempt on Sunday -- is a former spy chief and skilled negotiator who faces an uncertain future following last month's legislative elections. Kadhemi, who headed Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS), took the reins in May last year after parliament granted his cabinet a vote of confidence, capping weeks of horse-trading over ministerial positions. Born in Baghdad in 1967, he studied law in Iraq but then left for Europe to escape repressive dictator Saddam Hussein, working as an opposition journalist. After the US-led 2003 invasion toppled Hussein, Kadhemi returned to help launch the Iraqi Media Network, archived crimes of the former regime at the Iraqi Memory Foundation and worked as a human rights advocate.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Myanmar#Rohingya People#Hostage#Military Junta#Naypyidaw#The Richardson Center#American#Asean#Muslim
The Independent

US diplomat Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday.Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country.Richardson said his center has a long history of supporting the people of Myanmar, but he didn't mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar military's torture widespread

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Iraq
mix929.com

Myanmar says absence from ASEAN summit due to “denial” of junta officials

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling junta said on Tuesday it was not attending a regional summit because the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not invite officials from its government. “Myanmar’s absence at the ASEAN Summits due to denial for the Head of State or Head of Government or his...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta boycotts summit in protest at snub

Myanmar's junta boycotted a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday after its chief was banned from the event, deepening the regime's isolation nine months after it took power in a coup. The virtual gathering kicked off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden as well as China's premier in attendance. Myanmar topped the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and the subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN -- which includes Myanmar -- has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar in spotlight at summit, with junta chief barred

Coup-hit Myanmar's bloody crisis will take centre stage at a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday that the country's junta chief has been barred from attending, as international pressure mounts on the military regime. The virtual gathering kicks off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden and Chinese and Russian leaders set to attend later in the week. Myanmar will top the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Southeast Asian leaders rebuke Myanmar junta for summit no-show

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -Southeast Asian leaders sharply criticised Myanmar’s junta as a regional summit opened on Tuesday without a representative from the country, following its top general’s exclusion for ignoring a peace roadmap agreed six months ago. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had said it would accept...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US expresses concern over Myanmar junta's brutal violence, underscores support to pro-democracy movement

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) met with representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) and underscored continued Washington's support for the pro-democracy movement in the country. Sullivan expressed concern over the Burmese military's brutal violence and noted that the US...
FOREIGN POLICY
persecution.org

ASEAN Denies Myanmar’s Military Junta Chief a Seat at This Week’s Summit

(International Christian Concern) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’s (ASEAN) decision to exclude the Burmese junta from this week’s summit has been met with support from the international community. The move is an example of “ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to chart a course out of the current crisis,” Reuters reported.
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar threatens to skip ASEAN summit over junta chief's exclusion

Myanmar's junta threatened on Monday to skip an ASEAN summit after the bloc said the country's military chief could not attend over doubts about the government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Attending it could affect our country's sovereignty and image," the spokesman said.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy