Red Carpet Green Dress (TM) With TENCEL (TM) And CLO Announces The Winners Of Their Global Sustainable Contest For Designers To Experiment With Virtual Design Technologies

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

LENZING, Austria, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Carpet Green Dress™ (RCGD), in partnership with TENCEL™ and CLO, have named this year's global design contest winners.

Open to emerging and established designers over the age of 21, this year, applicants submitted a digital sketch of their sustainable red carpet design before the international contest closed on the 23rd of August 2021. One gown and one suit design were selected by the international contest judging panel, consisting of Suzy Amis Cameron (RCGD Founder), Harold Weghorst (Vice President of Global Marketing & Branding, Lenzing AG), Micaela Erlanger (Celebrity Fashion Stylist) and Abrima Erwiah (Co-founder of Studio 189).

Red Carpet Green Dress, TENCEL™, CLO and the judging panel are delighted to announce this year's winning duo: Yuriko Fukuda and Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh.

Born in Japan, UK-based Yuriko Fukuda is this year's womenswear winner. As a current Regents University London student, she strongly believes in sustainable fashion. Yuriko Fukuda comments : "Expressing myself through design feels like meditation. Our minds and art are indeed interconnected, having a bidirectional impact on our mental health. Fashion is a work of art and I believe it has the power to control our mind and body. Sustainable fashion revolves around timeless cuts, durability, natural resources and perceived health benefits, it's a unique way of presenting luxury. Sustainability is an exciting and new way of creating a better future for all. This is where RCGD x TENCEL™ x CLO Virtual Fashion can increase the awareness of sustainability and I feel very honoured to be part of this incredible journey."

Singapore-based fashion, textile and product designer Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh is this year's menswear winner. He embarked on his journey in design during his studies at Singapore Polytechnic. Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh comments : "In 2016, I founded The Material Atelier by BEN, a multi-disciplinary creative studio focused on seeking sustainable fashion, featuring collaborations with local artists to create sustainable wearable art. One of our goals is to inform the public through informative videos about what goes into the material and the design of their garments. Since its launch, the atelier has created a few products, one of which won a Merit Award at the Singapore Creator Award Competition in 2019. I joined RCGD with the hope of sharing our sustainable fashion vision."

The two designs chosen by the winners will be put into production in early 2022 with sustainable eco-couture textiles in collaboration with TENCEL™ and sponsored by CLO. The looks will be showcased as part of an exhibition to leading sustainable advocates in Los Angeles. All winners will be introduced to a sustainable fashion and entertainment audience from across the globe, alongside a monetary award. The winners will also receive business mentorship with RCGD's CEO Samata Pattinson, support and access to RCGD's extensive network, and creative support for their fledgling careers.

Samata, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress, comments:

"We're so excited for this year's winners to embark on a wonderful journey in the world of sustainable fashion with us. The global design contest is such a great opportunity for those who are eager to immerse themselves and learn more. As a former winner myself, I first-hand know the incredible opportunities brought forward to the winners and I'm excited to watch Yuriko Fukuda and Zhi Hong Benjamin Koh grow and gain their place in the sustainable world."

Harold Weghorst, Vice President of Global Marketing & Branding at Lenzing AG, comments:

"Yuriko and Benjamin present a strong statement of sustainability with beautiful and elegant designs which aim to improve other people's lives by reducing carbon footprint. We are delighted to announce them as our well-deserved winners. I am sure Yuriko and Benjamin, together with last year's winners, will become aspirations for young fashion designers by embracing sustainability and creativity in their work. Both designers have a bright future ahead of them and I look forward to watching their careers in the fashion industry grow."

Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual, comments:

"Yuriko and Benjamin created some incredibly innovative and visionary designs, which are both characteristics that we champion here at CLO Virtual Fashion. We look forward to seeing how their design careers progress and hope that they encourage the next generation of designers to take more stock in making the fashion industry a more sustainable place one garment at a time."

The prize:

  • The Contest Winners' designs will be produced and worn at the Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscars Gala in 2022.
  • A showcasing opportunity to present their work to an audience of sustainability leaders and innovators at the RCGD Evening of Sustainable Innovation.
  • A monetary award
  • One on one with RCGD Campaign Founder Suzy Amis Cameron
  • Business mentorship with RCGD CEO Samata Pattinson
  • Networking opportunities through the extended RCGD Global network
  • The winners are available for an interview on special request.

Images related to the announcement can be downloaded HERE.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-carpet-green-dress-tm-with-tencel-tm-and-clo-announces-the-winners-of-their-global-sustainable-contest-for-designers-to-experiment-with-virtual-design-technologies-301413628.html

SOURCE TENCEL

