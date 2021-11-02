CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brand Licensing Software Leader Strengthens Exec Team To Conquer Next $1 Trillion Industry

By PR Newswire
Flowhaven's rapid growth prompts hires from Amazon, Atlassian, Espagon, and Zalando.

HELSINKI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhaven, the leading Licensing Relationship Management platform (LRM) has strengthened its global leadership team with four strategic hires as the company continues its growth trajectory. Adam Rubin has joined the company as Vice President of Revenue, Tomi Heinonen as Vice President of Engineering; Alex Jones as User Experience Director and Jourdan Strain as Marketing Director. These new additions will report directly to Kalle Törmä , Chief Executive Officer.

Flowhaven's rapid growth prompts team additions from Amazon, Atlassian, Espagon, and Zalando.

The hires come on the heels of a series of organizational developments that have accelerated the company's growth. Flowhaven has had a record-setting year, acquiring customers across new industries including universities, record labels, and more. In the last year, Flowhaven raised $16M in funding led by Sapphire Sport and more than doubled its teams in Helsinki, Los Angeles, and London.

Adam Rubin brings over a decade of sales and growth experience to Flowhaven. As Vice President of Revenue, he will oversee the company's global sales strategy and execution. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Epsagon where he grew its revenue teams, laying the foundation for the company's $500M acquisition by Cisco. Other posts include Director of Sales at Sisense, where he helped the company grow its sales operations to double-digit millions, supporting over $100M ARR; and ZocDoc, where he oversaw revenue growth.

As Vice President of Engineering, Tomi Heinonen will lead Flowhaven's innovative development team while driving product standards to new heights. Before Flowhaven, Tomi brought his engineering brainpower to e-commerce giant, Zalando, where he oversaw third party integrations to the company's fashion platform. He also held various leadership roles at Ekahau, where he built and maintained high-performing Wi-Fi networks for clients including Google, IBM, Verizon, and Microsoft and Tapp Commerce where he designed a transformative technology stack for high-volume transaction processing.

Alexandra Jones joins Flowhaven as Director of User Experience and will oversee the product's visual and creative elements to make the user experience as enjoyable as possible. Before Flowhaven, Alex served as a Senior User Experience Designer at Atlassian and led product design at Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thompson, and BBH London delivering world-class UX across a portfolio including Google, Audi, and British Airways. Gabriel Johnston will support Alexandra as UX Research Lead. Gabe's most recent stops include Senior UX Researcher at Amazon; User Experience Researcher at Google; and Design Researcher at Microsoft.

As Marketing Director, Jourdan Strain will steer lead generation activities and help position Flowhaven as a globally recognized, premium product brand. Jourdan is passionate about creating iconic brands that bring humanity and personality into the technology space. Prior to Flowhaven, Jourdan helped evolve brand and content strategy at BrainStorm, Inc. (a leading Microsoft training partner) as the company grew 10x in size and acquired customers like PepsiCo, Clorox, and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Flowhaven also recently unveiled a new partnership with children's entertainment giant, Zag Entertainment and added Warner Music Group to its growing list of clients.

ABOUT FLOWHAVENFlowhaven is the leading Brand Licensing Relationship Management Platform (LRM). Flowhaven helps professionals to automate every phase of the brand licensing workflow process within a single solution, including planning and strategy, account and agreement management, content distribution, design approvals, royalty reporting, and more. Flowhaven is modernizing the brand licensing process for such household brands as Sanrio SEA, Nintendo, Games Workshop, and Crunchyroll.

Flowhaven has offices in Helsinki, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo and is backed by prominent venture capital firms Sapphire Sport, Global Founders Capital, and Icebreaker.vc.

CONTACT: Jourdan Strain, jourdan.strain@flowhaven.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-licensing-software-leader-strengthens-exec-team-to-conquer-next-1-trillion-industry-301413624.html

SOURCE Flowhaven

