CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Global Leader Of Orthodox Christianity Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Receives American Jewish Committee Human Dignity Award

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) today honored the spiritual leader of 300 million Orthodox Christians, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, with the organization's Human Dignity Award. The AJC honor recognizes Bartholomew's singular care for humanity and the environment, exceptional commitment to interreligious coexistence, and indispensable advancement of Orthodox-Jewish relations.

"It is a privilege and an honor to receive, from the hands of such esteemed friends, this Human Dignity Award of the American Jewish Committee," said Patriarch Bartholomew. The Patriarch has been the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christianity since 1991 and an exemplar of religious leadership for people of all faiths.

His All-Holiness conveyed "deepest gratitude for this expression of love and care, not only towards our humble person, but also towards what the Ecumenical Patriarchate stands for: dialogue, reconciliation and the fight against religious extremism, hatred and antisemitism."

"To fight antisemitism, hatred, and discrimination of all kinds, we all need to be involved," Bartholomew said. "The role of education and family is very important indeed, but religious communities also have a key role to play in eradicating racism, xenophobia, and antisemitism."

The award was presented by Harriet Schleifer, AJC President; Bobi Baruch, AJC Interreligious Affairs Chair; and Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations, at the New York Hilton.

AJC, a Jewish pioneer in interreligious relations, began its special relationship with the Orthodox Church in New York half a century ago. AJC was a founding member of the formal dialogue between Orthodox Christian and world Jewish leadership launched in March 1977, in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"Patriarch Bartholomew, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America have been partners in our core commitments to defeat antisemitism in all its renascent forms and to support the State of Israel's quest for security and peace among the community of nations," said AJC President Harriet Schleifer.

AJC delegations have met with Bartholomew over the past 30 years in many places, including Jerusalem, Washington, Rome, Thessaloniki, New York, and Istanbul, home of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

"Your All-Holiness, we at AJC have been the Ecumenical Patriarchate's partners not only in advancing Orthodox-Jewish relations, but also in assuring religious freedom for all, especially in Turkey, home to the Patriarchate, and throughout the Middle East, where Christianity was born and is now threatened," said Rabbi Marans.

Bartholomew commended AJC for "advancing interfaith cooperation and understanding, especially among the Jewish and Christian Orthodox traditions."

AJC's Human Dignity Award is a facsimile leaf of Genesis chapter 1 in the Kennicott Bible, the lavishly illuminated Hebrew Bible that survived from medieval Spain, before the expulsion of the Jews in 1492. Combining Jewish, Christian, and Islamic artistic motifs, the Kennicott Bible captures the spirit of interreligious relations which Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew exemplifies.

"The opening of the Hebrew Bible has been at the core of the Patriarch's commitment to human dignity, which Jewish tradition calls Kevod Habriyot, respect for God's creations, human beings - created b'tzelem Elohim, in God's image - and Earth, l'avdah u-l'shamrah, to cultivate it and protect it," said Marans.

Also participating in the award ceremony were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and His Eminence Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, who has led the Ecumenical Patriarchate's dialogue with the Jewish people for decades. Both are longtime partners of AJC.

Patriarch Bartholomew's New York visit comes after meetings in Washington, D.C. with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Tomorrow, on the thirtieth anniversary of enthronement as Ecumenical Patriarch, Patriarch Bartholomew will lead the Orthodox Thyranoixia, the opening doors ceremony for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. AJC contributed to rebuilding the church.

Rabbi David Rosen, AJC Director of International Interreligious Affairs, will be the Jewish speaker at a celebration in Greece later this month of Patriarch Bartholomew's thirty-year tenure as Ecumenical Patriarch.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-leader-of-orthodox-christianity-ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-receives-american-jewish-committee-human-dignity-award-301413621.html

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized after stent procedure

The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was staying overnight in a New York City hospital after having a stent placement Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of his U.S. visit, according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, 81, of Constantinople underwent the procedure at Mount Sinai Hospital following an angiogram that determined the need for the stent, according to the archdiocese. A stent is a tube placed in a clogged blood vessel to increase blood flow.He was expected to be released Thursday, it said. Further details were not immediately released.The hospital treatment delayed Bartholomew's return...
RELIGION
AFP

Orthodox Christian leader has stent operation on US visit

The leader of the world's Orthodox Christians underwent stent surgery in New York on Wednesday after feeling unwell during a US visit, the church said. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, 81, "successfully underwent stent placement at Mount Sinai Hospital," the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese said in a statement. The patriarch will be discharged Thursday after spending the night at the Manhattan hospital, it said. A stent placement is a common procedure in clogged arteries to increase blood flow to the heart.
RELIGION
abc17news.com

Biden, orthodox patriarch discuss climate, religious freedom

President Joe Biden and the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians discussed ways to fight climate change, end the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of religious freedom during an Oval Office session Monday. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met separately with Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken not long after being hospitalized overnight for feeling unwell at the outset of his 12-day visit to the United States. While Bartholomew’s visit was expected to draw attention to the plight of the small Orthodox Christian minority in his homeland of Turkey, he took a diplomatic tone at an earlier breakfast meeting hosted by Turkish Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan, according to remarks released by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I today in Washington, DC. They discussed the U.S. commitment to supporting religious freedom around the world and opportunities to work with the Orthodox Christian community worldwide on issues of shared concern, as well as with religious minorities in Turkey and the region. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the reopening of the Halki Seminary remains a continued priority for the Biden Administration. They also discussed the imperative of urgently addressing the climate crisis.
WASHINGTON, DC
Intelligencer

Orthodox Christian Patriarch Visits Weirton

WEIRTON — The community was blessed Wednesday by a special visitor. As part of his Apostolic Visit to the United States this week, His All-Holiness Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome, and Ecumenical Patriarch, the primary spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christian world, was welcomed to Weirton on Wednesday afternoon, with a tour of Evyenia’s House of Hope and a Doxology service and meal at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.
WEIRTON, WV
swiowanewssource.com

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

The spiritual leader of the world's Eastern Orthodox Christians has given his formal blessing to a shrine that will replace a small parish church destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Christians#Greek Orthodox#Orthodox Jewish#Rabbi#Interreligious#The New York Hilton#The Orthodox Church
Derrick

Orthodox patriarch 'recovering well' in New York hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — The spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians was recovering well in a New York hospital Thursday after a medical procedure delayed his return home to Turkey at the end of a U.S. visit, according to a doctor who treated him. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was in good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Now Warning Viewers That Biden Could Send Them to Guantanamo Bay Over School Board Protests

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...
EDUCATION
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy