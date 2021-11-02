CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Companies Can Now Search Encrypted Data With IronCore Labs' New Cloaked Search Product

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced today the launch of Cloaked Search, a drop-in encrypted search solution to protect sensitive data held in existing search services, and a partnership with OpenSearch, a community-driven, open-source search service.

"Encrypting data is the best way to protect data from ransomware, hackers, and curious administrators," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. "With Cloaked Search, you can now expand your vital data security measures to cover the data in your search service using encryption you can actually search on."

How Cloaked Search Works

Cloaked Search by IronCore Labs is a transparent encryption proxy, which means that it encrypts sensitive data before it goes to the search service and decrypts search results as they flow back from the search service. Anyone looking at the stored search data and the search indices who doesn't have the proper key will only see random bytes instead of meaningful information.

Protecting Multi-tenant Customer Data

With native support for modern cloud applications, Cloaked Search includes features that allow separate master keys to protect different segments of data. This allows multi-tenant architectures to virtually isolate customer data and to eliminate any risk of accidentally leaking data between customers. Cloaked Search works out of the box with OpenSearch and Elasticsearch, the two most popular search services in use today. It also works with managed services that are built on top of OpenSearch or Elasticsearch.

Getting Started

To use Cloaked Search, developers simply point their code to the proxy instead of the search service. Rankings and results operate much the same as before. When indexing or searching documents, the proxy will automatically encrypt the documents and queries as needed.

Cloaked Search Features

  • Easy-to-use no-code approach allows for quick setup.
  • Encrypted search that integrates with an existing search system.
  • Supports wildcard searches, phrase searches, complex queries, phonetic matches, field boosting, and more.
  • Multi-key support allows inexpensive segmentation of data, virtual isolation of the data segments, and protection against search injection attacks.
  • Selective protection allows admins to choose which fields to secure, while other fields pass through as normal. Admins can increase the number of fields protected over time.
  • Integrates with IronCore Labs' SaaS Shield product so SaaS customers can hold and manage their own encryption keys while getting full audit trails for all access to their data. SaaS applications can charge a premium for this Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) or Customer Managed Keys (CMK) functionality.
  • Simple deployment options integrate well with kubernetes and other cloud orchestration.
  • Self-trial means anyone can try it by downloading and running a docker container locally.

Partnership With OpenSearch

IronCore Labs is an official partner of OpenSearch, bringing strong data security functionalities to the entire OpenSearch community.

"We're proud to partner with OpenSearch to extend the broader OpenSearch ecosystem with application-layer encryption and encrypted search," said Riah Solomon, Marketing Director at IronCore Labs. "Our approach with Cloaked Search puts control of sensitive data into the hands of its rightful owners."

The Importance of Cloaked Search

"Cloaked Search plugs a critical hole in the market and in most organizations' layered defense strategy," Walsh said. "Before now, protecting data meant encrypting it, and encrypting it meant making it hard to find and use. With Cloaked Search, organizations can encrypt their data without sacrificing functionality."

In the broader context, laws like GDPR and CCPA mandate that the private data of consumers be well protected. GDPR requires both secure processing and security by design, which generally means encryption of personal data. When user data is encrypted at a higher layer, hackers who gain access to servers and systems will only see random bytes. Without access to the keys, those random bytes are useless to the attackers. And if no unencrypted personal information was accessed, then there is no obligation to publicly disclose the incident.

Today, search services are typically encrypted only at the lowest level with transparent disk encryption. This approach blocks data theft when hard drives are stolen but does not protect data on a running machine.

Cloaked Search brings meaningful data protection to search indices by making the search services blind to the data they hold. View the live demo of Cloaked Search on the IronCore Lab's website and watch the webinar on Nov. 4 to learn more.

About IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs ( https://ironcorelabs.com), the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, offers products that help software developers and businesses rapidly add data protection and application-layer encryption into the heart of their software. Whether navigating Privacy Shield challenges, GDPR mandates, customer security requests, or just handling sensitive data safely, IronCore Labs removes the traditional obstacles to keeping data private and secure, while accelerating time to market for advanced security features.

Riah SolomonMarketing DirectorIronCore Labs415-968-9607 riah.solomon@ironcorelabs.com

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companies-can-now-search-encrypted-data-with-ironcore-labs-new-cloaked-search-product-301413654.html

SOURCE IronCore Labs

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Robinhood revealed that a data breach last week exposed millions of customers' emails and other personal information

Robinhood said Monday that it experienced a data breach impacting millions of customers. Hackers obtained customers' emails and names, but no financial information, the company said. Robinhood said it's working with security firm Mandiant and has contained the breach. Trading app Robinhood said in a blog post Monday that millions...
BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

Google Search Analytics API Can Finally Pull Discover Data

Google’s Search Analytics API is getting updated with the ability to pull data from Google News & Discover, one of the most highly requested new features. Search Console already reports on this data, but it has been suspiciously absent from the Search Analytics API until now. In addition, the API...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Display Hierarchical Data as List with Search Feature

SwiftListTreeDataSource is a package to visualize hierarchical data as a list with the search feature. It was decided to create a package that will allow addressing all the functional requirements for the iOS platform. We need to use a simple list from a hierarchical structure: add children after each parent element.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Data Encryption#Data Theft#Data Protection#Ironcore Labs#Opensearch#Customer Data
9to5Mac

Dropbox adds new tools for searching and organizing files

A week ago, Dropbox got itself in a controversy about supporting M1 Macs natively. The company said it will eventually, but in the meantime, the app just announced today some new tools for searching and organizing files. In a blog post, Dropbox says it’s unveiling new features “that make it...
SOFTWARE
chromeunboxed.com

Refine results in Drive using Google’s new “search chip” filters that are now in beta

Following its update to Gmail back in September, Google is now adding the same search “chips” or filters to Drive to make it easier to refine your search query for files. For now, it’s launching in beta, but it’s available across the board for all Google Workspace accounts, as well as those with G Suite Basic and Business licenses so long as you express your interest using this form and get accepted.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
WebProNews

Only 17% of US Companies Encrypt Over Half of Their Cloud Data

Despite a seeming endless litany of data breaches, a new report says only 17% of US companies are encrypting more than half of their cloud data. Data breaches have become an everyday occurrence, with company after company notifying users that their data has been exposed. More often than not, the exposure is the result of a database being left unencrypted and easily accessible via the web.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Effi expands product search API

Australia-based mortgage broking platform Effi’s product search API has expanded with LIXI Codes for lenders and the ability to identify lenders funding the fossil fuel industry, according to Australian Fintech. Fintechs including Sherlok, an Australia-based automated repricing and refinancing platform for mortgage brokers, use the API to drive growth for...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Online safety and end-to-end encryption can co-exist, says data protection watchdog. But how?

Despite recent controversies, end-to-end encryption should not be weakened, the UK's data protection watchdog has concluded – while acknowledging that some additional measures are needed to mitigate the potential harms that can stem from the privacy-protecting technology. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), an independent body that oversees information rights in...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX59

Users of investing app Robinhood become victims of a data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment. The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

TidalScale Announces Availability Of Its Software-Defined Server Technology On IBM Cloud

TidalScale's Software-defined server technology on IBM Cloud offers customers a combination of agility and performance while addressing cost. LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TidalScale today announced the availability of its software-defined server technology on IBM Cloud, designed to enable customers to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes, offering agility and performance all while addressing costs and long-term commitments.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Yellow.ai Launches INBOX - An Omnichannel Agent Assist Platform To Elevate Customer And Agent Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , the world's leading customer experience (CX) automation platform, trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced the launch of a new solution - the 'INBOX' - a unified omnichannel customer support helpdesk for agents to seamlessly manage customer queries across 35+ conversational channels. With an intuitive UX, INBOX enables agents to handle requests from a single dashboard in any language, offering complete customer history with superior context, reducing query resolution time.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

IBM Study: CIOs' Influence Is Growing As Technology Becomes Core To Surveyed Enterprises

Only 23% of CIOs surveyed expect remote workplace changes from the COVID-19 pandemic to become permanent. ARMONK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report Institute for Business Value (IBV) study revealed CIOs' influence on business strategy and operations is growing as technology pervades surveyed enterprises. When asked which other C-Suite members will be most critical over the next few years, CEOs surveyed named their tech chiefs (CIOs and CTOs) at more than twice the rate of CMOs, CHROs or any other position excluding CFO and COOs.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Windward With The 2021 Entrepreneurial Company Of The Year Award For Powering The Maritime Ecosystem With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Windward is shaping the future of maritime intelligence with disruptive AI solutions that solve the toughest maritime challenges. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European Maritime Logistics Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Windward with the 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for redefining how businesses make decisions in the maritime industry. Windward combines unrivaled maritime expertise with groundbreaking technology to empower organizations with sophisticated and innovative predictive tools that enhance risk management.
TECHNOLOGY
myq105.com

5 Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone Now To Protect Your Privacy

Our everyday devices help us keep in contact with loved ones, they help us to work efficiently, and they are there in case of an emergency. However, certain apps can cause a breach in your privacy and take up much-needed gigabytes (not to mention battery power). Certain apps running in...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Tmall introduces ’emoji search’ to look for products on its platform

Double Eleven is considered the biggest shopping festival in China. Retailers not only offer heavy discounts but also run different types of promotions including games and whatnot during the sales period. The latest such marketing by Tmall involves emojis. Tmall ( previously Taobao Mall) is one of the leading eCommerce...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Can Pro-Privacy Search Engines Replace Google?

Consumers of all ages and demographics are becoming increasingly aware of their growing dependence on technology – in many cases at the expense of their privacy. According to Pew Research Center, 80% of Americans think the potential risks of personal data collection by companies outweigh the benefits and 79% of adults are very or somewhat concerned about how companies are using that data.
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy