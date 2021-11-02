CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AutoVitals Introduces WebVitals, An Analytics Dashboard For Auto Repair Shops

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoVitals - the only complete digital Shop Success Solution for the independent auto repair industry - announced today the launch of its web dashboard, WebVitals, offering shop owner clients a user-friendly and transparent way to sort, filter, and visualize business data. AutoVitals is trusted by thousands of shop owners nationwide for their digital vehicle inspection and workflow management tools and also provides a digital marketing solution to help owners stay competitive online. Web.X enhances customer loyalty and retention through custom websites, online appointments, business listing, and review management, and it is available as a standalone product and also as part of their comprehensive shop success solution, DigitalShop.X .

Investment in a shop's online presence and related digital marketing tools helps independent shops attract prospects, build brand recognition, boost customer retention, and ultimately drive profitable growth. With the ability to track and manage their website performance through the WebVitals dashboard, shop owners can gain data insights to achieve revenue goals and measure overall shop success.

"Updating to a modern, clean website is just the start with AutoVitals," said Robert Allen, Senior Product Manager at AutoVitals. "The Web.X solution connects to our sophisticated appointment request system so communication across service advisors, technicians, and customers are seamless. Plus, the launch of our new WebVitals dashboard further streamlines our interconnected tools and solutions, so shop owners can spend less time managing multiple platforms and vendors."

The WebVitals dashboard enables shop team members to see real-time changes to their digital presence and marketing efforts. The following sections are built for data at-a-glance and reporting:

  • Key Vitals: includes website traffic and the number of web appointments, calls and contact us form submissions
  • Shop Revenue: shows ARO and total revenue from all web and new web customers
  • Insights: provides at-a-glance overviews of website visits, traffic sources, and other crucial key performance indicators (KPIs)
  • Google My Business: tracks listing views and phone calls made from Google searches
  • Google Lighthouse: scores your website in terms of performance, accessibility, and best practices
  • Google Ads: monitors analytics such as cost-per-click, conversion rates, and impressions

The custom websites that AutoVitals design and develop for their clients consistently ace the Google Lighthouse Performance test with near-perfect scores for SEO, performance, and consumer accessibility straight from Google itself.

"Google is the digital king these days and we've purposefully designed WebVitals to help our shop owner clients keep track of how they perform and stack up in the digital space," said Steve Noone, Web Design and Development Manager at AutoVitals. "We're committed to providing solutions that give our clients a 'complete look under the hood' of their shop's digital operations and a 360 view of their business."

The WebVitals dashboard and the new reporting capabilities are available to AutoVitals customers immediately at no extra cost.

To learn more about Web.X and the highly-reviewed suite of tools for automated workflow, digital inspections, online marketing, rewards, and motorist engagement, visit www.autovitals.com .

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

Press Contact:

Tara Bohnert(866) 949-2848 https://www.autovitals.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autovitals-introduces-webvitals-an-analytics-dashboard-for-auto-repair-shops-301413605.html

SOURCE AutoVitals

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

Electronics Repair Shop uBreakiFix® Opens in Stow

UBreakiFix Rescues Tech with Fast Fixes on Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and More. October 27, 2021 // Franchising.com // STOW, OH - Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion is opening in Stow, offering professional repair services for almost anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones. The new store, located at 4326 Kent Rd. Unit 200, will host a grand opening celebration on Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring discounts, giveaways, refreshments, and more.
STOW, OH
MyChesCo

Qlik First to Introduce True Hybrid Cloud Analytics

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik announced the recent debut of Qlik Forts™, a new hybrid cloud service based on the Qlik Cloud® platform, that securely extends Qlik’s cloud analytics capabilities to wherever data and compute needs to reside. Whether data is located on-premises, in a virtual private cloud or a public...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Idowall Introduces the Latest Software for Tracking and Analytics Tools for IDOs on the Cardano Blockchain

IDOWALL, a Cardano pre-sale and IDO aggregator, which enables to find every pre-sales and initial dex offerings (IDOs) from various launchpads on the Cardano blockchain, and combines them into a straightforward and easy to understand interface for a participant to make better research, displaying metrics that matter. IDOWall is happy to announce to the community about its latest tool for tracking and analytics for IDOs on the Cardano Blockchain.
SOFTWARE
Searchengineland.com

Google introduces new ‘Deals’ features for the Shopping tab and Merchant Center

Google is introducing a new “Deals” feed in the Shopping tab along with additional Merchant Center features to support retailers running promotions, sales and price drops, the company announced Thursday. It is also expanding its integrations with Shopify and WooCommerce to enable merchants to showcase their deals across Google surfaces.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Digital Marketing#Content Marketing#Dashboard#Autovitals#Webvitals#Digitalshop
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech InvestCloud Introduces InvestCloud X, a Digital Communication, Planning, and Shopping Solution

the international leader in financial digital transformation, has introduced InvestCloud X – its most “significant” product innovation yet. As mentioned in a release, InvestCloud X is three products packaged into one: a Digital Communication platform streamlining the way advisors interact with customers, a Digital Planning platform intended to cover the requirements of all investors, and a Digital Shopping platform for financial products, called the Financial Supermarket.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Bing introduces new shopping features that will save you time and money

Microsoft Bing has introduced new shopping focused features that will save you time and money and help you make the right purchase decision. When you search for products on Bing, you can now get insights on item popularity, price across multiple stores, and deals. In addition, there is a new simplified checkout process. Find the details below.
TECHNOLOGY
NWI.com

Best Auto Repair

In business for almost 40 years, Mike’s Auto Service is a NAPA AutoCare Center, a quality standard for independent repair companies requiring that all their technicians are certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The ASE is a nonprofit organization that evaluates automotive technicians based on their skills, knowledge and experience.
CARS
KTVN.com

Auto Shop Promotes Automotive Education

Do people get ripped off at mechanic shops? Trending videos on TikTok, used mostly as satire, are highlighting this idea. Whether it’s asking why oil changes cost $500 or why ‘premium air’ is $100, there is a little bit of truth behind any joke. "If you know what you should...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
FOX 21 Online

Local Auto Shops Feel Impact of Product Supply Chain Issues

DULUTH, Minn.- There is a national supply chain issue in several industries right now, and local auto shops in the Northland are experiencing a shortage in tires, oil filters, and more due to distribution delays. Duluth Tire and Accessories in West Duluth say the supply chain issue stems from an...
DULUTH, MN
Vice

The iPhone 13 Screen Is a Repair Nightmare That Could Destroy Repair Shops Forever

A tweak to the iPhone’s repairability that has been long prophesied and feared has finally come to pass, giving staggering new urgency for legislation that makes repair more accessible: The iPhone 13’s screen cannot be replaced without special software controlled by Apple. This is a devastating blow to independent repair shops, who make the vast majority of their money doing screen replacements, and, specifically, make the vast majority of their money doing iPhone screen replacements.
CELL PHONES
Auto Remarketing

Verisk acquires Data Driven Safety to reinforce auto insurance analytics

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - One of the Silver Sponsors ofUsed Car Week isn’t just spending its financial resources to help bring together the industry for the leading event that begins on Nov. 15 at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, global data analytics provider Verisk announced that...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million

AI chipmaker Hailo raised $136 million in its latest funds round, representing one of the largest investments ever in the AI chip space. It comes amid the ongoing global chip shortage, and a surge in demand for the company's technology, which is used to power smart cities, cars and homes, and the next generation of retail. Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine card: Store it on your phone for easier access. Here's how

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate slated to go into effect next year, more and more companies will require you to show proof of vaccination to enter buildings. But some businesses are already requiring people to show they've been fully vaccinated: For instance, Google, Facebook and Netflix are requiring their employees to get the shot. Also, with the new mandate, employers with 100 or more people will require their workers to get fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegentlemansjournal.com

Introducing

9 things you need to know about the New Range Rover. From the 125 patents that put it together, to its 'noise-cancelling' capabilities, here's what you need to know about the SUV... Introducing the fifth-generation Range Rover. What do you think? Over here at Gentleman’s Journal, we want to know...
CARS
thecheyennepost.com

Improving Mechanical Skills at the Auto Shop

“We do our best to help Airmen out and instruct them on what to do with their cars,” said Greg Winters, the automotive mechanic at the Auto Skills Center. The Auto Skills Center is an indoor space where customers can work on their vehicles and have access to different tools and resources not readily available.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy