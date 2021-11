Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup featured upsets, big runs, and a little of the bizarre. But the best of a big day was a brilliant run by one of the favorites. Coming into the Juvenile race, Corniche had a few things causing question marks. Could he overcome the far outside post in a 12 horse field? Were just two starts enough to have him ready for this type of competition? Could trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith once again work their magic?

