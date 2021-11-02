CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning win 3-2, ending Capitals' 8-game point streak

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves, Anthony Cirelli had...

rawcharge.com

Vasilevskiy anchors 3-2 Lightning win over Capitals

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Washington Capitals, 3-2, securing their fifth win of the season and in doing so, swept the two-game season series took the first two games of their three-game season series. Poor starts have permeated the first nine games of the Lightning season. In some instances,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins end Panthers’ streak with 3-2 shootout win

The Boston Bruins battled back in the third period to force overtime and ultimately top the Florida Panthers, 3-2, in the shootout tonight at the TD Garden. The victory ended the Panthers’ winning streak. Their season series now stands at 1-1-0. Before the game, the Bruins paid tribute to the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Utah plays Houston on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (3-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Houston. Houston finished 11-31 in Western Conference play and 9-27 at home during the 2020-21 season....
NBA
USA Today

Panthers' 8-game season-opening win streak ends in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games. The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto...
NHL
ESPN

Knicks play the Raptors on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. New York finished 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21...
NBA
Anthony Cirelli
Brayden Point
Taylor Raddysh
Alex Killorn
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Frankfort Times

Young, Capela help Hawks end Wizards' 3-game winning streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-111 on Monday night. Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would’ve given Washington (5-2) its best beginning to a season the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from Derek King’s win in his debut as interim Chicago Blackhawks coach, including his ‘free’ style and players’ reaction to Jeremy Colliton’s firing

Moments after Alex DeBrincat planted Patrick Kane’s pass in the back of the net to seal the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday night, DeBrincat fished the puck out of the net. Later, he and the players gave it to Derek King to mark his first win as interim coach of the Blackhawks. King was asked twice about the gesture — though he seemed reluctant to ...
NHL
FOX Sports

Brooklyn faces Detroit on 3-game win streak

LINE: Pistons -10; over/under is 212. BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Detroit. Detroit went 12-30 in Eastern Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.
NBA
93.7 The Fan

Zucker facing friends, now foes

When Jason Zucker was traded to Pittsburgh in February of 2020, he knew he wouldn’t face his former team for a while, But little did he know it would take 20 months for that to happen.
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning
Washington Capitals
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Blackhawks — after firing coach Jeremy Colliton — are in the midst of changes. Now the new leadership team is in the eye of the storm.

At the start of the 2020-21 season in mid-January, the Blackhawks announced they had awarded coach Jeremy Colliton an extension through 2022-23. “Jeremy’s strength as a coach is his communication and relationship with younger players, and that’s something we’ll need as we go forward,” president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said. “We’ll need those young players to take a ...
NHL

