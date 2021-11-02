CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane gets hat trick as Blackhawks beat Senators for 1st win

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane felt all...

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Sens beaten in Chicago as Kane has hat-trick

The Ottawa Senators were beaten 5-1 by the Chicago Blackhawks Monday night at United Center. In his return from injured reserve, Matt Murray stopped 26 shots as Alex Formenton scored Ottawa's (3-5-0) lone goal. In the Chicago (1-7-2) net, Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as Patrick Kane had a hat-trick and Brandon Hagel scored twice.
nbcsportsedge.com

Patrick Kane's hat trick leads Chicago to first win of the season

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It was 62 years ago, on November 1, 1959, that Jacques Plante...
Chicago Sun-Times

Derek King gets first coaching win as Blackhawks beat Predators in overtime

Moments after scoring the Blackhawks’ winner Sunday, Alex DeBrincat reached into the net and grabbed the puck for interim coach Derek King. After watching from the minors as the Hawks limped to one win in their first 12 games, King only needed one game to earn his first career victory, 2-1 in overtime over the Predators. But he was reluctant to accept any of the credit.
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
Sportsnet.ca

In a game with 12 goals and multiple hat tricks, Capitals outlast upstart Senators

OTTAWA -- T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington (4-0-2). Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win.
abc17news.com

Oshie’s hat trick lifts Capitals over Senators, 7-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — T.J. Oshie picked up his fifth career hat trick as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night. Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games with his sixth and seventh goals of the season for Washington. Nick Jensen and John Carlson also scored as Ilya Samsonov made 32 saves for the win. Drake Batherson led the way for Ottawa with his first career hat trick, while Chris Tierney and Josh Norris also scored. Anton Forsberg started the game for Ottawa, but was pulled in the first. Filip Gustavsson finished, allowing three goals on 15 shots.
letsgohawks.net

Colliton Says Everybody In Organization Frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to their first five game winless start since 1997 after another loss last night this time to the Vancouver Canucks. With all the offseason changes that general manager Stan Bowman made this offseason, pressure is definitely growing on head coach Jeremy Colliton and the team to get some wins.
93.7 The Fan

Zucker facing friends, now foes

When Jason Zucker was traded to Pittsburgh in February of 2020, he knew he wouldn’t face his former team for a while, But little did he know it would take 20 months for that to happen.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
Quad Cities Onlines

Bennett nets first career hat trick as Storm win fourth straight

The Quad City Storm talk about the unselfishness currently in the locker room as one of the team's biggest strengths. That trait was on full display late in Sunday's game against the Vermilion County Bobcats. Forward Tommy Stang was streaking down the ice, an empty net tantalizingly open in front...
Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 5, Senators 4 (OT)

Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-4 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday night:. In search of his first goal of the season, Kirill Kaprizov seemed like a guy who was destined to score it on Tuesday night.
the-rink.com

RECAP: Eberle natural hat trick powers Kraken to 5–2 win

Coming off a game they should have won, based on statistics and game flow, the Seattle Kraken used their two-day break to rest up for the newly Jack Eichel-less Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo was without recently acquired Alex Tuch (injured) and Peyton Krebs (assigned to AHL Rochester), which definitely gave the Kraken an edge before the puck even dropped.
Birmingham Star

Jordan Eberle gets Kraken's first hat trick in win over Sabres

Jordan Eberle scored the first hat trick in Kraken history, a natural one at that, as Seattle defeated the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night. Jaden Schwartz added an empty-net goal and two assists, Morgan Geekie also scored and Alex Wennberg had two helpers as the Kraken snapped a two-game losing streak. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves.
